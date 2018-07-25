Kasich takes tour around Ohio State Fair on opening day

COLUMBUS (WDTN) - After officially opening the fair, Governor Kasich toured the grounds as he has done every year of his governorship.

With the memory of how the State Fair opened last year fresh in people’s minds, the Governor was clear that safety needs to be a priority now and in the future.

Governor Kasich kept his remarks short at the opening ceremony for the Ohio State Fair finishing with a proclamation.

“Let’s cut the ribbon, let’s get in the fairgrounds, let’s ride the rides, eat the food and have a great time,” he said.

Riding the rides is what is being focused on today, and he was asked about where his administration is at with Tyler’s Law, a bill that addresses amusement park ride safety, put together after the death of Tyler Jarrell at the fair last year.

He said, “We’re working through that, I’ve got my legislative guys working with the House. What you’d like to see get done is something that can pass something that makes a lot of sense.”

The bill has had one hearing since it was introduced late this spring and it will not be on the agenda when the agriculture committee meets at the fair next week.

During his tour, Kasich hit all his normal stops: Schmidt’s, the dairy exhibit where he admired the “A Christmas Story”-themed butter cow display with his wife; Smokey Bear at the ODNR area; and the Butterfly House where unlike last year, he was able to have a butterfly on his finger, and when he passed by the amusement ride area it was without a pause or a glance.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure whether it’s the setups, whether it’s the additional inspections, following all the standards, we’ve done that before, we’re doubling down now just so people can feel as though we’re really focused on this; so would I encourage people to be able to come out here and do that, understand there is always a risk but we feel good about it,” Kasich said.

The Governor covered a number of topics today including agriculture and tariffs taking a stance on President Trump’s policies, saying they are bad for Ohio.