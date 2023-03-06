COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Despite a 33-point loss Sunday to now No. 2 Iowa in the Big Ten title game, the Ohio State Buckeyes ended this week moving up in the national rankings.

Ohio State (25-7, 11-4) has moved up two spots in the final AP poll before Selection Sunday as the No. 12 team in the country entering the NCAA Tournament. The move up comes after a week where the Buckeyes went 2-1 in the conference tournament in Minneapolis.

In its quarterfinal game, the four-seeded Buckeyes beat Michigan for a third time this season in a close battle 81-79. That set up a semifinal showdown with top-seed Indiana who Ohio State upset 79-75 after mounting the biggest comeback in Big Ten tournament history. The run came to end at the Target Center on Sunday when Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark notched a triple-double in the 105-72 victory over the Scarlet & Grey.

The Hawkeyes conference title moved them up to No. 2 in the AP poll while Indiana dropped just one spot to No. 3. Both teams look likely to be awarded No. 1 seeds for the NCAA tournament. Ohio State seems poised for a three or four seed, giving them home-court advantage for two possible March Madness games.

Selection Sunday, where the 68-team bracket is announced, takes place Sunday evening. The NCAA tournament’s first round starts Mar. 17.

AP Poll (Mar. 6, 2023)

1 South Carolina 2 Iowa 3 Indiana 4 Virginia Tech 5 Stanford 6 Maryland 7 UCONN 8 Utah 9 LSU 10 Villanova 11 Notre Dame 12 Ohio State 13 Duke 14 Oklahoma 15 Texas 16 Gonzaga 17 UCLA 18 Michigan 19 North Carolina 20 Colorado 21 UNLV 22 Washington State 23 Tennessee 24 Arizona 25 Middle Tennessee