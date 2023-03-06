COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Despite a 33-point loss Sunday to now No. 2 Iowa in the Big Ten title game, the Ohio State Buckeyes ended this week moving up in the national rankings.
Ohio State (25-7, 11-4) has moved up two spots in the final AP poll before Selection Sunday as the No. 12 team in the country entering the NCAA Tournament. The move up comes after a week where the Buckeyes went 2-1 in the conference tournament in Minneapolis.
In its quarterfinal game, the four-seeded Buckeyes beat Michigan for a third time this season in a close battle 81-79. That set up a semifinal showdown with top-seed Indiana who Ohio State upset 79-75 after mounting the biggest comeback in Big Ten tournament history. The run came to end at the Target Center on Sunday when Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark notched a triple-double in the 105-72 victory over the Scarlet & Grey.
The Hawkeyes conference title moved them up to No. 2 in the AP poll while Indiana dropped just one spot to No. 3. Both teams look likely to be awarded No. 1 seeds for the NCAA tournament. Ohio State seems poised for a three or four seed, giving them home-court advantage for two possible March Madness games.
Selection Sunday, where the 68-team bracket is announced, takes place Sunday evening. The NCAA tournament’s first round starts Mar. 17.
AP Poll (Mar. 6, 2023)
|1
|South Carolina
|2
|Iowa
|3
|Indiana
|4
|Virginia Tech
|5
|Stanford
|6
|Maryland
|7
|UCONN
|8
|Utah
|9
|LSU
|10
|Villanova
|11
|Notre Dame
|12
|Ohio State
|13
|Duke
|14
|Oklahoma
|15
|Texas
|16
|Gonzaga
|17
|UCLA
|18
|Michigan
|19
|North Carolina
|20
|Colorado
|21
|UNLV
|22
|Washington State
|23
|Tennessee
|24
|Arizona
|25
|Middle Tennessee