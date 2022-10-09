COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State is taking an unbeaten record, bowl eligibility, and a top-two ranking into its bye week.

Ohio State (6-0) has been ranked No. 2 in the latest AP Poll, moving up to its original preseason ranking and above Alabama, who moved down two spots to No. 3 after a narrow in over Texas A&M. Just one week after being dropped as the No. 1 team, Georgia got its top-ranking back.

Ohio State doubled its first place votes receiving 20 from AP voters, only 12 less than No. 1 Georgia. The AP Poll had big shake-ups with the full flipping of the top-five with Clemson moving ahead of Michigan at No. 4.

The biggest movers were UCLA and Mississippi State, who both moved up seven spots to No. 11 and No. 16 respectively. Three teams joined the top-25 with Texas returning after a 49-0 win over Oklahoma with Illinois and James Madison rounding out the rankings.

Ohio State will have next Saturday off and return to the field on Oct. 22 to host the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-3), who are coming off a 9-6 loss to Illinois in Champaign.

AP Poll (OCT. 9, 2022)

1Georgia (32)
2Ohio State (20)
3Alabama (11)
4Clemson
5Michigan
6Tennessee
7USC
8Oklahoma State
9Ole Miss
10Penn State
11UCLA
12Oregon
13TCU
14Wake Forest
15NC State
16Mississippi State
17Kansas State
18Syracuse
19Kansas
20Utah
21Cincinnati
22Texas
22Kentucky
24Illinois
25James Madison

Coaches Poll (OCT. 9, 2022)

1Alabama (35)
2Georgia (18)
3Ohio State (10)
4Michigan
5Clemson
6USC
7Oklahoma State
8Tennessee
9Ole Miss
10Penn State
11Oregon
12UCLA
13NC State
14Wake Forest
15TCU
16Kansas State
17Mississippi State
18Syracuse
19Utah
20Kansas
21Cincinnati
22Kentucky
23Baylor
24Texas
25North Carolina