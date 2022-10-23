COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-10 win over Iowa put the Buckeyes right back where they left off after the bye week and they are right back in the top-two in the newest rankings.

Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) has been ranked No. 2 in the latest AP and USA Today coaches polls. The Scarlet & Grey are currently one of six unbeaten teams left in the FBS (Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan, Clemson, TCU). The Buckeyes garnered 18 first-place votes in the AP poll, the most they have received in any poll thus far this season.

After a big shake-up in the top 25 last week, only one top-ten side lost on Saturday with No. 7 Ole Miss falling to LSU 52-20 after leading 17-3 in the second quarter. The Runnin Rebels’ first loss of 2022 caused an eight-place drop in the AP rankings to No. 15.

The Buckeyes head on the road next Saturday for its first game against a ranked team since week one as No. 2 Ohio State plays No. 13 Penn State at Beaver Stadium in University Park at noon.

AP Poll (OCT. 23, 2022)

Coaches Poll (OCT. 23, 2022)

