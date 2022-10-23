Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-10 win over Iowa put the Buckeyes right back where they left off after the bye week and they are right back in the top-two in the newest rankings.

Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) has been ranked No. 2 in the latest AP and USA Today coaches polls. The Scarlet & Grey are currently one of six unbeaten teams left in the FBS (Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan, Clemson, TCU). The Buckeyes garnered 18 first-place votes in the AP poll, the most they have received in any poll thus far this season.

After a big shake-up in the top 25 last week, only one top-ten side lost on Saturday with No. 7 Ole Miss falling to LSU 52-20 after leading 17-3 in the second quarter. The Runnin Rebels’ first loss of 2022 caused an eight-place drop in the AP rankings to No. 15.

The Buckeyes head on the road next Saturday for its first game against a ranked team since week one as No. 2 Ohio State plays No. 13 Penn State at Beaver Stadium in University Park at noon.

AP Poll (OCT. 23, 2022)

1 Georgia (31) 2 Ohio State (18) 3 Tennessee (13) 4 Michigan 5 Clemson (1) 6 Alabama 7 TCU 8 Oregon 9 Oklahoma State 10 USC 11 Wake Forest 12 UCLA 13 Penn State 14 Utah 15 Ole Miss 16 Syracuse 17 Illinois 18 LSU 19 Kentucky 20 Cincinnati 21 North Carolina 22 Kansas State 23 Tulane 24 NC State 25 South Carolina

Coaches Poll (OCT. 23, 2022)

1 Georgia (43) 2 Ohio State (17) 3 Tennessee (2) 4 Michigan (1) 5 Clemson 6 Alabama 7 TCU 8 Oregon 9 Oklahoma State 10 Wake Forest 11 USC 12 Ole Miss 13 Penn State 14 Utah 15 UCLA 16 Syracuse 17 Kentucky 18 Illinois 19 Cincinnati 20 LSU 21 North Carolina 22 Kansas State 23 NC State 24 Tulane 25 South Carolina