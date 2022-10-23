COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-10 win over Iowa put the Buckeyes right back where they left off after the bye week and they are right back in the top-two in the newest rankings.
Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) has been ranked No. 2 in the latest AP and USA Today coaches polls. The Scarlet & Grey are currently one of six unbeaten teams left in the FBS (Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan, Clemson, TCU). The Buckeyes garnered 18 first-place votes in the AP poll, the most they have received in any poll thus far this season.
After a big shake-up in the top 25 last week, only one top-ten side lost on Saturday with No. 7 Ole Miss falling to LSU 52-20 after leading 17-3 in the second quarter. The Runnin Rebels’ first loss of 2022 caused an eight-place drop in the AP rankings to No. 15.
The Buckeyes head on the road next Saturday for its first game against a ranked team since week one as No. 2 Ohio State plays No. 13 Penn State at Beaver Stadium in University Park at noon.
AP Poll (OCT. 23, 2022)
|1
|Georgia (31)
|2
|Ohio State (18)
|3
|Tennessee (13)
|4
|Michigan
|5
|Clemson (1)
|6
|Alabama
|7
|TCU
|8
|Oregon
|9
|Oklahoma State
|10
|USC
|11
|Wake Forest
|12
|UCLA
|13
|Penn State
|14
|Utah
|15
|Ole Miss
|16
|Syracuse
|17
|Illinois
|18
|LSU
|19
|Kentucky
|20
|Cincinnati
|21
|North Carolina
|22
|Kansas State
|23
|Tulane
|24
|NC State
|25
|South Carolina
Coaches Poll (OCT. 23, 2022)
|1
|Georgia (43)
|2
|Ohio State (17)
|3
|Tennessee (2)
|4
|Michigan (1)
|5
|Clemson
|6
|Alabama
|7
|TCU
|8
|Oregon
|9
|Oklahoma State
|10
|Wake Forest
|11
|USC
|12
|Ole Miss
|13
|Penn State
|14
|Utah
|15
|UCLA
|16
|Syracuse
|17
|Kentucky
|18
|Illinois
|19
|Cincinnati
|20
|LSU
|21
|North Carolina
|22
|Kansas State
|23
|NC State
|24
|Tulane
|25
|South Carolina