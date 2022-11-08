DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is inviting the public to start a new Thanksgiving tradition by spending the holiday at one of the Ohio State Park Lodges.
All locations will have both adult and children’s pricing available. The following lodges are offering reservation-only sit-down and buffet options, according to a Nov. 7 release.
Burr Oak State Park Lodge
- 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Breakfast buffet
- 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Thanksgiving dinner buffet
- Reservations can be made by Nov. 10 by calling (740)-767-1210
Deer Creek State Park Lodge
- 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Thanksgiving lunch buffet
- Reservations can be made by calling (740)-869-6311
The Lodge at Geneva State Park
- 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Thanksgiving dinner prepared by Horizons Restaurant
- Reservations can be made by calling (440)-466-7100
Hueston Woods State Park Lodge
- 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Thanksgiving buffet
- Reservations can be made by calling (419)-836-1466
Mohican State Park Lodge
- 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Thanksgiving buffet
- Reservations can be made by calling (419)-938-5411 ext. 320
Punderson State Park Lodge
- 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Dine-in or take Thanksgiving dinner to go
- To make reservations or place takeout orders by Nov. 20, call (440)-564-9144
Salt Fork State Park Lodge
- 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thanksgiving favorites served for lunch and dinner
- Make reservations by calling (800)-AT-A-PARK
Shawnee State Park Lodge
- 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Make reservations by calling (740)-858-6621
Full food menus for each of the state park lodges can be found here.