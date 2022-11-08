Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is inviting the public to start a new Thanksgiving tradition by spending the holiday at one of the Ohio State Park Lodges.

All locations will have both adult and children’s pricing available. The following lodges are offering reservation-only sit-down and buffet options, according to a Nov. 7 release.

Burr Oak State Park Lodge

8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Breakfast buffet

Breakfast buffet 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Thanksgiving dinner buffet

Thanksgiving dinner buffet Reservations can be made by Nov. 10 by calling (740)-767-1210

Deer Creek State Park Lodge

11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Thanksgiving lunch buffet

Thanksgiving lunch buffet Reservations can be made by calling (740)-869-6311

The Lodge at Geneva State Park

3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Thanksgiving dinner prepared by Horizons Restaurant

Thanksgiving dinner prepared by Horizons Restaurant Reservations can be made by calling (440)-466-7100

Hueston Woods State Park Lodge

12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Thanksgiving buffet

Thanksgiving buffet Reservations can be made by calling (419)-836-1466

Mohican State Park Lodge

12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Thanksgiving buffet

Thanksgiving buffet Reservations can be made by calling (419)-938-5411 ext. 320

Punderson State Park Lodge

3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Dine-in or take Thanksgiving dinner to go

Dine-in or take Thanksgiving dinner to go To make reservations or place takeout orders by Nov. 20, call (440)-564-9144

Salt Fork State Park Lodge

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thanksgiving favorites served for lunch and dinner

Thanksgiving favorites served for lunch and dinner Make reservations by calling (800)-AT-A-PARK

Shawnee State Park Lodge

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Make reservations by calling (740)-858-6621

Full food menus for each of the state park lodges can be found here.