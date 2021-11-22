COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With the Buckeyes huge win over a Top 10 team Saturday, Ohio State jumped 2 spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 college football poll Sunday.

The No. 2 Buckeyes were nothing short of dominating over Michigan State, beating the Spartans 56-7.

The Buckeyes surged three spots past No. 3 Alabama and Cincinnati in a close vote.

Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank for the seventh consecutive week, but for the second week in a row, No. 2 has changed.

Up next for Ohio State is the final game of the regular season when the Buckeyes travel to No. 6 That Team Up North for a noon start Saturday. The Spartans beat Maryland 59-18 on Saturday.

The winner of Buckeyes-Wolverines will play in the Big Ten championship game.

Michigan State dropped to No. 12 with the loss.

Meanwhile, the 11-0 Cincinnati Bearcats fell to No. 4 this week after beating the SMU Mustangs 48-14 Saturday to remain undefeated on the season.

Next up for the Bearcats is a trip to Greenville, NC, to face the East Carolina Pirates (7-4) Friday at 3:30 p.m.

As for this Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings, which determine the four teams that will battle for the FBS national championship, No. 4. OSU and No. 5 Cincinnati will likely get a boost from No. 3 Oregon (9-2) earning its second loss of the season Saturday in a blowout loss to No. 23 Utah, 38-7.

The Buckeyes received 1,434 points from the media panel. The Crimson Tide had 1,423 and the Bearcats got 1,416.

Notre Dame is up to a season-high No. 5.

Oklahoma State moved to a season-high No. 7 and is one of three teams from the Big 12 residing in the back half of the top 10, along with No. 9 Baylor and No. 10 Oklahoma.

The Cowboys host the Sooners next Saturday in a game that will help decide the Big 12 championship participants. Oklahoma State has clinched a spot and Baylor and Oklahoma are still alive.

Mississippi rounds out the top 10 at No. 8.

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS 1 Georgia (11-0) 1 SEC 1,550 (62) 2 Ohio State (10-1) 5 Big Ten 1,434 3 Alabama (10-1) 2 SEC 1,423 4 Cincinnati (11-0) 3 American Athletic 1,416 5 Notre Dame (10-1) 6 IA Independents 1,262 6 Michigan (10-1) 8 Big Ten 1,246 7 Oklahoma State (10-1) 9 Big 12 1,209 8 Ole Miss (9-2) 10 SEC 1,060 9 Baylor (9-2) 11 Big 12 1,046 10 Oklahoma (10-1) 12 Big 12 1,001 11 Oregon (9-2) 4 Pac-12 849 12 Michigan State (9-2) 7 Big Ten 778 13 Brigham Young (9-2) 14 IA Independents 771 14 Texas A&M (8-3) 16 SEC 628 15 UTSA (11-0) 15 Conference USA 583 16 Utah (8-3) 24 Pac-12 561 17 Iowa (9-2) 18 Big Ten 538 18 Wisconsin (8-3) 19 Big Ten 517 19 Houston (10-1) 17 American Athletic 516 20 Pittsburgh (9-2) 20 ACC 445 21 Wake Forest (9-2) 13 ACC 344 22 San Diego State (10-1) 23 Mountain West 273 23 Louisiana-Lafayette (10-1) 22 Sun Belt 246 24 North Carolina State (8-3) 25 ACC 141 25 Arkansas (7-4) 21 SEC 105

Others receiving votes: Clemson 101, Mississippi State 44, Penn State 26, Appalachian State 24, Kentucky 10, Purdue 3

POLL POINTS

Michigan State was one of two teams ranked in the top 10 last week to get blown out Saturday.

The Spartans dropped five spots to 12th after losing to Ohio State and Oregon fell from fourth to 11th after getting pounded 38-7 by Utah. The Utes moved up eight spots to No. 16.

The last time two top-10 teams lost by 30 or more points on the same day was Sept. 22, 1984, when No. 15 Florida State beat No. 4 Miami 38-3 and No. 1 Nebraska beat No. 8 UCLA 42-3.

For the first time this season no teams fell out of the rankings.

Four ranked teams lost in total, with Wake Forest and Arkansas joining Oregon and Michigan State. The Demon Deacons were the only ranked team to lose to an unranked team. Wake’s lopsided loss at Clemson dropped the Deacs eight spots to No. 21.

No. 25 Arkansas fell four spots after losing at Alabama by a touchdown, narrowly keeping Clemson from returning to the Top 25 for the first time since the last weekend of September. The Razorbacks received 105 points to Clemson’s 101.

CONFERENCE CALL

SEC — 5 (Nos. 1, 3, 8, 14, 25).

Big Ten — 5 (Nos. 2, 6, 12, 17, 18).

ACC — 3 (Nos. 20, 21, 24).

Big 12 — 3 (Nos. 7, 9, 10).

Pac-12 — 2 (Nos. 11, 16).

American — 2 (Nos. 4, 19).

Conference USA — 1 (No. 15).

Mountain West — 1 (No. 22).

Sun Belt — 1 (No. 23).

Independent — 2 (Nos. 5, 13).

RANKED vs. RANKED

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 6 Michigan. For the 24th time, The Game will be a top-10 matchup.

No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Oklahoma State. Bedlam will be a top-10 matchup for the third time. The last time was 2015 and the Sooners won by 35.