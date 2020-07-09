Ohio State Highway Patrol needs help reclaiming ‘best looking cruiser’ title

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to cruise their way into victory in the American Association of State Trooper’s 2020 Best Looking Cruiser Contest.

OSHP is asking Ohioans to vote for their arresting cruiser, so they can reclaim the title of best looking one in America. They won the competition in 2014 and have been in the top 12 every year since.

Don’t cop out on voting. CLICK HERE to vote once a day per device. Voting ends July 22 at noon.