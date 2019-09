COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University Football Coach Ryan Day will speak to the media Tuesday morning ahead of Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Saturday’s game kicks off at noon and will be televised on ABC.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 45-21 win against Florida Atlantic.

The Bearcats, coached by former Ohio State assistant coach Luke Fickell defeated UCLA 24-14 Thursday night.