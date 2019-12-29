Ohio State fans optimistic and hopeful ahead of semi-final game

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Buckeyes are buzzing with excitement for the College Football Playoff Semi Finals

“There’s no better feeling than being in Ohio for a playoff game with Ohio State,” said Ohio State fan, Nick.

Fans at Milano’s restaurant in Dayton chanted “OH-IO” and cheered on their team.

As Ohio State faces longtime rival, Clemson, many say they are anticipating a different outcome this time around.

“It really pains me to just know that CLemson has won so much and Ohio State has been their little brother for a few years now,” said fan, Michael Harper.

This year’s Ohio State University team has given fans fresh hope and renewed excitement this season.

“I think we have a better team, I think we’re better prepared,” said fan, Michael Darza.

Earlier Saturday night. LSU cemented their spot in the national championship game which one fan says is leaving him conflicted.

Many say if Ohio State is to advance to the College Football Playoff Finals, it would be a tough game but a huge deal for the entire state.

“It really would do good for the program and for [our] national reputation if [Ohio State] came out and held their own in beating LSU,” said Harper.