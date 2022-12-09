SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — In an effort to help identify a woman found deceased, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of the jewelry she was wearing when she was found.

The Sheriff’s Office provided the photos below. They also say she was wearing a watch with a band made of interjoined dolphins.

Courtesy: Scioto County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Scioto County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Scioto County Sheriff’s Office

They said a preliminary review estimates the remains found in the Lucasville area were of a white woman between 30 and 50 years old.

The woman had no upper or bottom teeth, and they were recently removed, the Sheriff’s Office said.

She had an abnormal growth on her right scapula, possibly from a birth defect causing it to stick out differently than the left side, according to the Sheriff’s Office. This defect may not have been visible to others.

Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office said two of the woman’s right ribs were fused along the majority of the bone.

The review suggested the remains are less than two years old.

Scioto County detectives are working with other agencies and the coroner to identify the remains, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at (740) 351-1091.