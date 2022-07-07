COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 18,838 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, marking the second week of a consistent rise in new cases for the first time since May.

Ohio's COVID-19 new case rate had been inconsistent as the state reported about 1,000 more new cases last week: 17,225 compared to the prior week's 16,159. The second week of cases rising starts the first steady trend since May 26, when the state previously saw an eight-week streak of consistent rises. Over the past week, the state averaged about 2,691 new coronavirus cases per day.

ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead of daily in mid-March after new infections slowed to a low level after the omicron wave. While cases are going up again, there is a fewer amount of people being hospitalized with the virus. The 411 hospitalizations reported by ODH in the past seven days (about 59 per day) are down again from 483 last week, and even lower than 549 two weeks ago.

Ohio also saw 29 people die from the virus in the last week. ODH previously took a two-week hiatus on reporting deaths as the National Center for Health Statistics implemented a new coding system. In that update, the state reported 121 people died from COVID-19 since June 2. ODH said on June 2, 38 Ohioans died of COVID-19, and 29 died in the week prior.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Cases 2,867,291 +18,838 Hospitalizations 119,650 +411 Deaths 38,920 +29 *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.

8,586 Ohioans started the COVID-19 vaccination process in the past seven days, per ODH data. Another 4,522 finished vaccination by getting their second dose. Around six in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Vaccinations started (one dose) 7,372,030 +8,586 – % of all Ohioans 63.07% +0.08% – % of eligible Ohioans (age 5+) 66.92% +0.03% Vaccinations completed (two doses) 6,837,618 +4,522 – % of all Ohioans 58.50% +0.04% – % of eligible Ohioans (age 5+) 62.17% +0.04% *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.