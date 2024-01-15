Related video: Oakwood soccer player earns Penn State athlete award.

Oakwood, Ohio (WDTN) — These two Ohio high school seniors have some busy resumes, and they are about to get busier.

Wright Chen is president of the 2024 senior class at Oakwood High School. Chen is also captain of the golf team, a wrestler, a member of the acapella team, captain of the Quiz bowl team, and he has a 4.55 GPA just to name a few accomplishments.

Sudhiksha Ramesh is co-President of the senior class and the Student Council at Solon High School, a leader in various community efforts (American Cancer Youth Society, Model UN and Speech and Debate), and a Bharatanatyam dancer, again, to name a few things.

They both can add that they have been selected to represent Ohio during the 62nd annual USSYP Washington Week, this according to a release from the program. Chen and Ramesh will accompany Senators Sherrod Brown and J.D. Vance.

The program offers a week-long intensive study of federal government and its officials. The purpose of the program is to aid interested students in learning more about the political process and public service.

Two students from the state are typically chosen each year.

In addition, Ramesh and Chen will each be awarded a $10,000 scholarship provided by the Hearst Foundations, with “encouragement to continue coursework in government, history and public affairs.

Washington Week commences on Saturday, March 2 and will end on the following Saturday, March 9.

The U.S. Senate Youth Program was created by Senate Resolution 324 in 1962.