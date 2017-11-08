Ohio Secretary of State’s Office releases unofficial election results

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Secretary of State released the unofficial results from the General Election Tuesday.
According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office, more than 2,361,025 ballots were cast with a 29.86 percent voter turnout.
More than 35,700 Outstanding Absentee ballots and 24,990 Outstanding Provisional ballots were reported as well.
You can find the 2017 General Elections’s unofficial results here.
Below is a county-by-county breakdown of the numbers from the General Election.
|County
|Registered Voters
|Ballots Cast
|%
|Total Precincts
|Precincts Reporting
|% Precincts Reporting
|Outstanding Absenetee
|Outstanding Provisionals
|Totals
|7,906,818
|2,361,029
|29.86
|8,909
|8,909
|100.00
|35,705
|24,990
|Adams
|17,102
|5,753
|33.64
|23
|23
|100.00
|65
|40
|Allen
|68,851
|23,679
|34.39
|88
|88
|100.00
|238
|287
|Ashland
|35,498
|11,992
|33.78
|39
|39
|100.00
|109
|110
|Ashtabula
|61,298
|20,523
|33.48
|104
|104
|100.00
|236
|193
|Athens
|45,165
|11,746
|26.01
|56
|56
|100.00
|201
|322
|Auglaize
|31,831
|11,789
|37.04
|39
|39
|100.00
|119
|109
|Belmont
|47,101
|13,695
|29.08
|70
|70
|100.00
|222
|103
|Brown
|28,625
|8,651
|30.22
|32
|32
|100.00
|59
|89
|Butler
|250,035
|62,368
|24.94
|282
|282
|100.00
|457
|763
|Carroll
|18,189
|6,272
|34.48
|23
|23
|100.00
|50
|50
|Champaign
|25,958
|9,981
|38.45
|28
|28
|100.00
|47
|72
|Clark
|89,297
|27,446
|30.74
|90
|90
|100.00
|266
|232
|Clermont
|138,047
|35,086
|25.42
|167
|167
|100.00
|415
|353
|Clinton
|26,753
|8,469
|31.66
|36
|36
|100.00
|73
|75
|Columbiana
|65,928
|21,943
|33.28
|87
|87
|100.00
|166
|105
|Coshocton
|22,943
|7,283
|31.74
|25
|25
|100.00
|57
|97
|Crawford
|28,248
|9,630
|34.09
|37
|37
|100.00
|81
|87
|Cuyahoga
|883,890
|269,283
|30.47
|975
|975
|100.00
|11,793
|3,330
|Darke
|34,341
|11,125
|32.40
|43
|43
|100.00
|81
|76
|Defiance
|25,963
|8,914
|34.33
|33
|33
|100.00
|28
|84
|Delaware
|135,778
|44,949
|33.10
|158
|158
|100.00
|579
|542
|Erie
|53,324
|18,125
|33.99
|62
|62
|100.00
|132
|179
|Fairfield
|101,322
|30,880
|30.48
|99
|99
|100.00
|255
|260
|Fayette
|16,414
|4,918
|29.96
|25
|25
|100.00
|19
|59
|Franklin
|853,896
|197,844
|23.17
|863
|863
|100.00
|2,009
|3,137
|Fulton
|29,227
|9,244
|31.63
|36
|36
|100.00
|58
|60
|Gallia
|19,103
|5,904
|30.91
|25
|25
|100.00
|113
|56
|Geauga
|65,478
|25,825
|39.44
|78
|78
|100.00
|401
|154
|Greene
|115,339
|33,238
|28.82
|146
|146
|100.00
|376
|348
|Guernsey
|24,242
|8,796
|36.28
|35
|35
|100.00
|74
|80
|Hamilton
|583,130
|177,906
|30.51
|559
|559
|100.00
|3,155
|2,721
|Hancock
|50,902
|15,660
|30.76
|60
|60
|100.00
|112
|93
|Hardin
|18,194
|5,434
|29.87
|21
|21
|100.00
|31
|38
|Harrison
|10,118
|3,594
|35.52
|16
|16
|100.00
|28
|16
|Henry
|19,426
|6,757
|34.78
|23
|23
|100.00
|17
|47
|Highland
|27,774
|7,367
|26.52
|31
|31
|100.00
|38
|37
|Hocking
|18,443
|5,992
|32.49
|21
|21
|100.00
|55
|46
|Holmes
|17,968
|4,963
|27.62
|17
|17
|100.00
|40
|28
|Huron
|35,945
|10,528
|29.29
|46
|46
|100.00
|92
|74
|Jackson
|21,321
|6,271
|29.41
|30
|30
|100.00
|146
|104
|Jefferson
|47,833
|17,516
|36.62
|71
|71
|100.00
|169
|187
|Knox
|41,189
|12,386
|30.07
|51
|51
|100.00
|119
|156
|Lake
|156,110
|55,323
|35.44
|162
|162
|100.00
|730
|436
|Lawrence
|45,043
|14,587
|32.38
|84
|84
|100.00
|585
|231
|Licking
|118,660
|34,540
|29.11
|96
|96
|100.00
|594
|316
|Logan
|31,279
|9,046
|28.92
|36
|36
|100.00
|50
|81
|Lorain
|207,865
|54,885
|26.40
|191
|191
|100.00
|670
|654
|Lucas
|301,621
|90,180
|29.90
|312
|312
|100.00
|1,175
|842
|Madison
|24,293
|7,222
|29.73
|27
|27
|100.00
|101
|70
|Mahoning
|166,657
|54,805
|32.88
|212
|212
|100.00
|807
|472
|Marion
|39,757
|11,975
|30.12
|65
|65
|100.00
|146
|122
|Medina
|122,391
|40,729
|33.28
|117
|117
|100.00
|278
|300
|Meigs
|15,376
|5,761
|37.47
|27
|27
|100.00
|41
|59
|Mercer
|29,064
|8,384
|28.85
|36
|36
|100.00
|79
|56
|Miami
|73,041
|22,643
|31.00
|85
|85
|100.00
|257
|143
|Monroe
|9,710
|3,606
|37.14
|20
|20
|100.00
|43
|23
|Montgomery
|374,519
|99,509
|26.57
|360
|360
|100.00
|1,495
|972
|Morgan
|9,064
|3,386
|37.36
|13
|13
|100.00
|41
|11
|Morrow
|25,007
|8,689
|34.75
|33
|33
|100.00
|75
|36
|Muskingum
|54,277
|17,389
|32.04
|68
|68
|100.00
|128
|132
|Noble
|8,159
|3,464
|42.46
|19
|19
|100.00
|45
|51
|Ottawa
|29,810
|10,763
|36.11
|36
|36
|100.00
|79
|81
|Paulding
|12,787
|4,039
|31.59
|16
|16
|100.00
|40
|46
|Perry
|22,415
|5,858
|26.13
|33
|33
|100.00
|95
|45
|Pickaway
|34,481
|10,477
|30.38
|42
|42
|100.00
|97
|91
|Pike
|18,495
|4,960
|26.82
|22
|22
|100.00
|118
|49
|Portage
|107,872
|34,971
|32.42
|129
|129
|100.00
|252
|337
|Preble
|28,271
|10,504
|37.15
|42
|42
|100.00
|84
|87
|Putnam
|23,681
|9,532
|40.25
|24
|24
|100.00
|38
|55
|Richland
|82,075
|24,675
|30.06
|84
|84
|100.00
|164
|220
|Ross
|44,590
|12,909
|28.95
|65
|65
|100.00
|162
|135
|Sandusky
|39,766
|13,265
|33.36
|58
|58
|100.00
|80
|96
|Scioto
|46,792
|13,652
|29.18
|77
|77
|100.00
|211
|51
|Seneca
|34,350
|12,110
|35.25
|51
|51
|100.00
|75
|71
|Shelby
|32,946
|9,227
|28.01
|35
|35
|100.00
|80
|102
|Stark
|250,584
|78,044
|31.14
|284
|284
|100.00
|870
|658
|Summit
|362,952
|113,036
|31.14
|420
|420
|100.00
|1,144
|1,174
|Trumbull
|139,818
|42,866
|30.66
|158
|158
|100.00
|365
|299
|Tuscarawas
|58,680
|16,719
|28.49
|81
|81
|100.00
|141
|123
|Union
|37,001
|10,696
|28.91
|41
|41
|100.00
|94
|119
|Van Wert
|19,953
|6,151
|30.83
|39
|39
|100.00
|41
|41
|Vinton
|8,425
|2,776
|32.95
|20
|20
|100.00
|79
|22
|Warren
|155,192
|46,694
|30.09
|173
|173
|100.00
|514
|326
|Washington
|42,771
|13,895
|32.49
|50
|50
|100.00
|169
|154
|Wayne
|74,679
|24,452
|32.74
|67
|67
|100.00
|263
|191
|Williams
|25,176
|8,531
|33.89
|26
|26
|100.00
|38
|52
|Wood
|94,309
|29,118
|30.88
|99
|99
|100.00
|260
|308
|Wyandot
|15,625
|5,261
|33.67
|24
|24
|100.00
|31
|51
|Totals
|7,906,818
|2,361,029
|29.86
|8,909
|8,909
|100.00
|35,705
|24,990