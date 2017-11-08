1  of  2
Ohio Secretary of State’s Office releases unofficial election results

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Secretary of State released the unofficial results from the General Election Tuesday.

According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office, more than 2,361,025 ballots were cast with a 29.86 percent voter turnout.

More than 35,700 Outstanding Absentee ballots and 24,990 Outstanding Provisional ballots were reported as well.

You can find the 2017 General Elections’s unofficial results here.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of the numbers from the General Election.

County Registered Voters Ballots Cast % Total Precincts Precincts Reporting % Precincts Reporting Outstanding Absenetee Outstanding Provisionals
Totals7,906,8182,361,02929.868,9098,909100.0035,70524,990
Adams17,1025,75333.642323100.006540
Allen68,85123,67934.398888100.00238287
Ashland35,49811,99233.783939100.00109110
Ashtabula61,29820,52333.48104104100.00236193
Athens45,16511,74626.015656100.00201322
Auglaize31,83111,78937.043939100.00119109
Belmont47,10113,69529.087070100.00222103
Brown28,6258,65130.223232100.005989
Butler250,03562,36824.94282282100.00457763
Carroll18,1896,27234.482323100.005050
Champaign25,9589,98138.452828100.004772
Clark89,29727,44630.749090100.00266232
Clermont138,04735,08625.42167167100.00415353
Clinton26,7538,46931.663636100.007375
Columbiana65,92821,94333.288787100.00166105
Coshocton22,9437,28331.742525100.005797
Crawford28,2489,63034.093737100.008187
Cuyahoga883,890269,28330.47975975100.0011,7933,330
Darke34,34111,12532.404343100.008176
Defiance25,9638,91434.333333100.002884
Delaware135,77844,94933.10158158100.00579542
Erie53,32418,12533.996262100.00132179
Fairfield101,32230,88030.489999100.00255260
Fayette16,4144,91829.962525100.001959
Franklin853,896197,84423.17863863100.002,0093,137
Fulton29,2279,24431.633636100.005860
Gallia19,1035,90430.912525100.0011356
Geauga65,47825,82539.447878100.00401154
Greene115,33933,23828.82146146100.00376348
Guernsey24,2428,79636.283535100.007480
Hamilton583,130177,90630.51559559100.003,1552,721
Hancock50,90215,66030.766060100.0011293
Hardin18,1945,43429.872121100.003138
Harrison10,1183,59435.521616100.002816
Henry19,4266,75734.782323100.001747
Highland27,7747,36726.523131100.003837
Hocking18,4435,99232.492121100.005546
Holmes17,9684,96327.621717100.004028
Huron35,94510,52829.294646100.009274
Jackson21,3216,27129.413030100.00146104
Jefferson47,83317,51636.627171100.00169187
Knox41,18912,38630.075151100.00119156
Lake156,11055,32335.44162162100.00730436
Lawrence45,04314,58732.388484100.00585231
Licking118,66034,54029.119696100.00594316
Logan31,2799,04628.923636100.005081
Lorain207,86554,88526.40191191100.00670654
Lucas301,62190,18029.90312312100.001,175842
Madison24,2937,22229.732727100.0010170
Mahoning166,65754,80532.88212212100.00807472
Marion39,75711,97530.126565100.00146122
Medina122,39140,72933.28117117100.00278300
Meigs15,3765,76137.472727100.004159
Mercer29,0648,38428.853636100.007956
Miami73,04122,64331.008585100.00257143
Monroe9,7103,60637.142020100.004323
Montgomery374,51999,50926.57360360100.001,495972
Morgan9,0643,38637.361313100.004111
Morrow25,0078,68934.753333100.007536
Muskingum54,27717,38932.046868100.00128132
Noble8,1593,46442.461919100.004551
Ottawa29,81010,76336.113636100.007981
Paulding12,7874,03931.591616100.004046
Perry22,4155,85826.133333100.009545
Pickaway34,48110,47730.384242100.009791
Pike18,4954,96026.822222100.0011849
Portage107,87234,97132.42129129100.00252337
Preble28,27110,50437.154242100.008487
Putnam23,6819,53240.252424100.003855
Richland82,07524,67530.068484100.00164220
Ross44,59012,90928.956565100.00162135
Sandusky39,76613,26533.365858100.008096
Scioto46,79213,65229.187777100.0021151
Seneca34,35012,11035.255151100.007571
Shelby32,9469,22728.013535100.0080102
Stark250,58478,04431.14284284100.00870658
Summit362,952113,03631.14420420100.001,1441,174
Trumbull139,81842,86630.66158158100.00365299
Tuscarawas58,68016,71928.498181100.00141123
Union37,00110,69628.914141100.0094119
Van Wert19,9536,15130.833939100.004141
Vinton8,4252,77632.952020100.007922
Warren155,19246,69430.09173173100.00514326
Washington42,77113,89532.495050100.00169154
Wayne74,67924,45232.746767100.00263191
Williams25,1768,53133.892626100.003852
Wood94,30929,11830.889999100.00260308
Wyandot15,6255,26133.672424100.003151
Totals7,906,8182,361,02929.868,9098,909100.0035,70524,990

