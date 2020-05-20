Ohio restaurants allowed to resume indoor dining, some taking it slow

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Thursday is the first day in two months that Ohio restaurants can welcome dine-in customers, but some businesses are taking it slow.

“We’re certainly not going to open the dining room tonight nor did we open the patio. We’re kinda just going to take it as it is a little bit,” said Elizabeth Valenti, one of the owners of Wheat Penny Oven & Bar.

“We’re going to hold off on opening possibly just one week maybe a little bit longer than that until I feel perfectly safe and sound to open up,” Guy Fragmin, owner of 416 Diner said.

For Fragmin, there are too many unanswered questions to put his staff and customers at risk.

“A simple thought like silverware. Do I use my silverware, my table silverware do I use disposable right now?” he said.

Valenti agrees, adding that she wants to be sure they open when the time is right.

“We’re trying to get as much information as we can because the most important thing is that we keep our staff and customers safe,” she said.

For now, both restaurants will continue to take it one day at a time. 416 Diner is open for outdoor dining and curbside pick-up. Wheat Penny is open for curbside pickup only but plans to open for outdoor dining after Memorial Day.

“We want to do this but we really feel like we’ve got to do it when the time is right,” Valenti said.