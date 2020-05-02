Ohio Restaurant Association recommends reopen date of May 15, but warns many members may not survive until then

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor DeWine unveiled his new “Stay Safe Ohio” plan Friday. The new order runs until May 29th. It incorporates the openings of businesses and services already announced under the governor’s Restart Ohio plan.

The new order also lays out expectations for businesses set to reopen over the next few weeks. Friday Governor DeWine also unveiled new working groups for other still-closed industries.

The governor has been laying the groundwork for this order for a few weeks now, recommending -but not requiring- people stay at home, social distance, and wear facial coverings.

The order lists the industries that can reopen over the next few days, but there’s still no timeframe for other sectors like bars and restaurants. The clock is ticking, and some say they may not survive.

John Barker is the president & CEO of the Ohio Restaurant Association. He says, “I’ve taken so many calls, emails today, and our whole team has.”

Right now, every day is a struggle for survival for Ohio restaurants. Barker says, “The words we’re hearing verbatim out of their lips are we can’t go another two weeks. We have bills that are due, we have rent that is due.”

The Ohio Restaurant Association says its members can be safely up and running on May 15th and is asking the governor and lieutenant governor to set the date and provide a sliver of light at the end of the tunnel.

Barker says, “It feels a little difficult for them without the clarity of an opening date. Sometimes people are asking us for guidance on that and we don’t want to mislead anybody and say get ahead of yourself.”

And it’s not just restaurants: salons, barbershops, child care, senior centers, adult daycares, entertainment, recreation, and gyms all have no guidance on when they can reopen.

Governor Mike DeWine says, “I get it. I understand that there are some of you out there who think we’re not moving near fast enough.”

On Friday 36 members of the restaurant advisory group were revealed, and working groups were created for many of the other still-closed industries. The governor says, “The goal is to take people who understand that work, put them together with other experts, come up with a way that will actually work. Best practices, so that when you go into that place you know that the best practices are in fact being followed.”

Despite protests, Governor DeWine says the reopening process will not be rushed, but many restaurants say they need information now. Barker says, “It would make a very big difference. Every week makes a difference. And that’s what we hear repeatedly from our owner operators.”

Governor DeWine says he expects to unveil a timeline for restaurants, bars, salons, and barbershops sometime next week. The expiration date for the “Stay Safe Ohio” order is listed as May 29th, but the governor says don’t get hung up on the date since new orders will supersede it in the coming weeks.