Ohio requires masks at polls, will offer alternatives to those not wearing one

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW/WDTN) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Tuesday that masks would be required at the polls, for both voters and election officials.

Ohio made national headlines last week when LaRose said masks would be encouraged but not required in the November general election.

LaRose said voters who show up without a face covering will be offered alternatives, like a mask or the chance to vote curbside. If they are voting early, the person would also be offered the chance to vote by mail.

“Just want to make sure that the message goes out loud and clear that masks are required at Ohio voting locations,” LaRose said. “They’re required for both our elections officials and they’re required for the voters who come.”

Ohioans will have four weeks of absentee or mail-in voting and four weeks of early voting. Polls will be opened Nov. 3 at 6:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m.

LaRose elaborated on Ohio’s process of absentee voting, saying that President Donald Trump doesn’t have a problem with it. He said that Ohio requires absentee ballots to be requested by each voter and that the president is talking about universal mail-in voting.

There appears to be some misinformation out there regarding the governor’s mask mandate and how it relates to voting this fall. As I’ve said all along, this is what voters should expect… pic.twitter.com/PpYSU6AnPd — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) August 18, 2020