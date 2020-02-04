Ohio represented at State of the Union

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The State of the Union will be a big night for Ohio.

In the gallery next to First Lady Melania Trump will be Cincinnati’s Tony Rankins. An army-veteran now in recovery, Rankins’ PTSD spiraled into addiction. He credits President Donald Trump’s Opportunity Zone initiative with allowing opening the doors for a company to hire him. He says his new job helped him get into recovery.

“From sleeping on the streets to being at the White House. That’s a big jump. It means a lot to me. I’m very emotional about it. It’s hard to put it into words,” he said.

Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman’s guest is an advocate for women in recovery. In a statement, Dr. Patrice Palmer said, “If we can restore the value, dignity, and worth of a person, we enhance the quality of life and build strong families and communities. Together we have the power to bring change.” Palmer is founder of the nonprofit Chosen4Change and leads Franklin County’s Pathways Achieving Recovery by Choice program.

Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown hoped the president talks about the economy.

“How is he going to go forward and help bring up wages in this country? We’ve seen wages decline or be stagnant for most of the last 20 years. The president’s against minimum wage. He’s taken away overtime pay(from workers),” Sen. Brown said.

The issue at the forefront for Brown’s guest to the State of the Union address, David Green. He experienced the loss of jobs in Lordstown first-hand after the GM plant closure.

“We asked him for help. He made a lot of promises and didn’t keep any of them. To me that’s a betrayal. If you cant keep a promise, don’t make a promise,” said Green, former United Autoworkers Local 1112 president.

Sen. Brown says it will be up to the president to mend what is likely to be a divided room.

“No one could heal like a president could heal,” Sen. Brown said.