Ohio records fewer than 500 daily COVID cases for 5th straight day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Wednesday marked the fifth day in a row that Ohio reported fewer than 500 daily cases of coronavirus, a milestone the state hasn’t reported in more than a year. In addition to the lower daily case reporting, the state’s 21-day average has also dropped below 600. Health leaders believe these numbers are due to Governor Mike DeWine’s Vax-a-Million lottery.

“I think it absolutely helped get us there faster than we otherwise would have,” said MVH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto Colon.

Every new round of Vax-a-Million lottery winners brings excitement to Ohioans. The state initially reported significant increases in vaccinations among all age groups, the largest increase was a 94-percent jump among 16-to-17 years. The coronavirus dashboard shows the state nearing 50-percent of Ohioans receiving at least one dose of a vaccine.

“The more people that are vaccinated, the better,” said PHDMC PIO Dan Suffoletto.

Health leaders are still concerned we won’t reach herd immunity, but they say younger kids becoming eligible down the road could help.

“It’s still concerning, I worry we may never get there if we don’t get another surge in interest in vaccinations,” said Dr. Colon. “We have to keep in mind vaccines are only available for those 12 and up so we have a significant amount of the population not even eligible to get that vaccine.”

There are two more Vax-a-Million drawings remaining. The entry period for the next drawing ends this Sunday at midnight.