Ohio pro-choice and pro-life advocates gear up for possible challenges to Roe vs. Wade

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Pro-choice and pro-life advocates here in Ohio are gearing up for likely challenges to Roe vs. Wade, which could change access to abortion rights for generations to come.

We spoke with state leaders on both sides of the issue. Allie Frazier is the director of communications for Ohio Right to Life. She says, “We’re excited for the future, and we look forward to the day when abortion is ended and no woman feels like she has to choose between herself and her child.”

Kellie Copeland is the executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio. She says, “No one should make that decision but you. And we are fighting to make sure that decision remains with you.”

One of the most divisive political issues in American history could soon be thrust to the forefront again. If Judge Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court as expected, pro-life advocates are eager for a solidly conservative court to strike down abortion rights.

But so far legal analysts say that challenge is not automatic. Dr. Marc Clauson from Cedarville University says, “She so far has not given any indication that she’s going to try to overrule Roe v. Wade. She’s not going to go there, I don’t think.”

But pro-life advocates think the court will, saying they’ve been preparing for a conservative court for decades. Frazier says, “I think everybody can feel that at some point, whether that is in the near future or even in the distant future, at some point roe vs. Wade will be overturned.”

Pro-choice leaders say they’re worried, and fortifying their legal defenses. As the Supreme Court confirmation battle plays out in public in the coming weeks, the furious legal preparations for Roe vs. Wade will continue behind the scenes.

Frazier says, “We understand that our time is now. We understand we have the momentum and we are ready to take that next step.”

Copeland says, “I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say the civil and human rights of every person in this country are at stake.”