Elyria, Ohio (WJW) — Elyria City Schools posted an alert on its Facebook page after a student was reportedly approached by a person in a car at the bus stop Friday.

The student said the driver of the car came to the bus stop near Garden Street and asked if the student wanted a ride, the post said.

The student then ran to a nearby home, the post said.

“Please remind students not to speak to or approach unknown individuals or vehicles and to immediately go to a safe place away from the area and report what took place to a trusted adult,” the post said.

The post said if you have reason to believe a person or vehicle is behaving in a suspicious way, report the information immediately to the authorities.

According to the Facebook post, the school has contacted the Elyria Police Department and the student is safe.