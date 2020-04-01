Ohio ‘Pink Tax’ repeal in effect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Staring Wednesday, April 1, the bill that included a provision repealing the sales tax on tampons and other feminine hygiene products, known as the “Pink Tax,” goes into effect.

These products will now be sold tax free across Ohio.

State Representative Niraj Antani, R-Miamisburg, was the sponsor of the bill to repeal the “Pink Tax,” which was included as an amendment to Senate Bill 26. The tax was considered discriminatory against women as many hygiene products used by men are not taxed.

“A step towards equality in the law for women was achieved today with the repeal of the tax on tampons and other feminine hygiene products. This tax cut will save Ohio women millions of dollars, from a tax I believe they never should have been paying. I’m proud to have led this effort to repeal this tax,” Antani said.

Senate Bill 26 also provided a tax credit for school teachers on purchasing school supplies and restored the small business tax dedication.