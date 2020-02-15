Ohio officials say flu numbers on the rise again

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Health officials with the State of Ohio report the number of flu hospitalizations continues to rise. The Ohio Department of Health said on Friday that hospitalizations in the first week of February increased 19% compared to the previous week.

There were nearly 1,000 flu hospitalizations in Ohio from February 2nd to the 8th. Around 5,500 people have been hospitalized since flu season officially started in September. That’s more than double the number of hospitalizations during the same period last year.