DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The state of Ohio has officially banned the invasive pear tree, which you may be familiarized with seeing some around the state.

According to the release, ornamental Callery pear trees have been banned in the state of Ohio. The buckeye state is the first in the nation to take measures to stop the invasive species from spreading.

In 2018, the state of Ohio told the public that a five year notice of a ban was being given, preparing Ohioans for the outlaw of the plant for 2023.

University of Cincinnati Biologist Theresa Cullery says, “Seedlings of pear trees are now also showing up in the forest understory. They are very difficult to remove because they have a very long taproot.”

Over three dozen plants have been banned for sale in the state to prevent them from growing at a rate more than normal.

If you have a Callery pear tree on your property, you will not be required to remove it. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources suggests you take steps to control the plant, so the invasiveness of the plant is halted.

“Halting the further sale and intentional propagation of Callery pear will help reduce the further introduction of this environmentally harmful tree species,” Chief of the ODNR Division of Forestry Dan Balser said.

ODNR suggests you can plant various plants close to the pear tree, such as Service Berry, American Plum, Hawthorn and more!