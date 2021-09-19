Ohio nonprofit feeling affect of rising COVID-19 cases as biggest fundraiser approaches

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As delta variant cases rise, a nonprofit struggling to raise money and find participants for their biggest event of the year.

It’s just over a month out from the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Walk Like Madd event.

State Advisory Chair for MADD Ohio Laura Cruea said for two years in a row, COVID-19 has affected their event, making it a challenge to raise the funds they need to achieve their mission.

“If we can’t meet our goal, then we can’t help the people who need our help,” Cruea said. “Some of the victims won’t get some of the services that they most desperately need to be able to maneuver through the grieving process and the court system.”

With about a month out, the event only has 26 participants, and not even halfway to their $34,000 fundraising goal.

Cruea said the pandemic is affecting the nonprofit’s ability to hold their event two years in a row.

“Last year, we couldn’t have our walk in person, and so we did a virtual walk, and it was really hard to make people understand how to maneuver that,” Cruea said.

This year, the event will be both virtual and in-person in Hilliard, Ohio on October 23.

During a press conference last week, Ohio’s top doctors said they’re not seeing substantial COVID-19 spread at outdoor events, especially if masks are worn.

“We don’t want life to shut down, we want people to do the things that are healthy for us, to be together, but we can do those things safely if we listen to the CDC’s recommendations,” Premier Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marc Belcastro said.

Cruea said whether online, or in-person, they plan to hold their event safely.

“We know that not everybody feels comfortable coming out in a group and we’re still going to do some social distancing and we’re going to be careful,” Cruea said.

Cruea said the event is not just for people who lost loved ones to impaired drivers, and everyone is invited to join.

She said people can register as teams or individual for their in-person and virtual walk.

To find out how to participate or donate, click here.