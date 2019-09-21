Ohio natives top their groups at 23rd annual Air Force Marathon

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Two Ohio residents took the top spots in the 23rd annual US Air Force Marathon. Several events were held Saturday to celebrate the marathon.

Opening ceremonies kicked things off, and a 10K race was also held. Award presentations followed the race. 13,500 racers participated, coming from all 50 states and 16 foreign countries.

The start of the race was delayed slightly due to rain, but the wet weather did nothing to dampen the spirits of the racers.

Tyrone Williams ran in the 10k race. He says, “Typically we prepare for it. It’s about to be an annual thing for me.”

Ann Alyanak of Bellbrook was the top female finisher with a time of 2:52:17. Juris Silenieks of Bath Township was the overall marathon winner with a time of 2:22:37.

