Breaking News
1 dead in Dayton shooting on Highland Ave.
Live Now
Death toll in Tennessee tornadoes jumps to 21, Nashville buildings destroyed

Ohio man sentenced to 22 years for raping children at in-home daycare

News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who pleaded guilty to raping two children at an in-home daycare in Grandview Heights was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Terry J. McFadden, 70, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison. He was also classified as a Tier 3 sex offender and will be required to register every 90 days for life after his release from prison.

Franklin County prosecutor Ron O’Brien said the victims were four and six when the crimes happened.

The incidents happened in an in-home daycare operated by McFadden’s wife. Police said the investigation started with a referral from Franklin County Children’s Services.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS