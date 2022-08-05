TOLEDO, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio man providing funeral services without a license was found guilty on 31 charges.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said Shawnte Hardin was found guilty by a Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge for the following:

One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Three counts of tampering with records

Two counts of telecommunications fraud

One count of operating an unlicensed funeral home

One count of possessing criminal tools

Six counts of abuse of a corpse

Eight counts of representation of a funeral director while unlicensed

Four counts of passing bad checks

Two counts of theft

Three counts of failure to file taxes

According to a release, Hardin had businesses in four Ohio counties. In September 2021, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation removed two bodies from a building Hardin was using for funeral services in Columbus. In January, 80 remains were found at a church in Akron. The office said the remains have been identified, but some have not yet been claimed. Any families who may have been impacted by the case should call BCI at 855-224-6446.

Hardin will be sentenced on Friday, August 26 at 9 a.m.