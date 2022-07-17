NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Noble County Sheriff’s Office states on their Facebook page that they arrested and charged Michael Keith Fox, 23, with Felonious Assault, a second degree felony, after a toddler received burns.

In addition, Jane B. Walters, 61, and Renee J. Walters, 19, were each charged with Child Endangerment, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call on July 8 around 4:50 p.m. from a home on Outpost Road in Noble County about a toddler who was burned.

United Ambulance Service and Belle Valley First Responders went to the scene, and the child was transported to Marietta Memorial in Washington County due to the severity of the burn injuries. Officials from the hospital notified law enforcement they suspected the injuries were the result of child abuse after examining the child in the emergency department.

Detectives and deputies from the Noble County Sheriff’s Office and Noble County Children’s Services went to Marietta Memorial and began an investigation that lead to the arrest of Fox. The sheriff’s office states that “admissions were made about how the burns had occurred to the child.”

The child was transferred and admitted to Akron Children’s Hospital Burn Unit for treatment of burn injuries.

Fox appeared before Judge Jennifer Arnold in Noble County Court on July 13 for a bond hearing. Judge Arnold ordered Fox held in the Noble County Jail without bond.

Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackie requested that the Noble County Health Department inspect the Outpost Road residence, and inspectors deemed the residence “unlivable” and condemned it for human habitation.

Noble County Prosecutor Jordan Croucher is considering additional charges, due to the severity of the injuries.

