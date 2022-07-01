BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – A man was arrested after investigators say he attacked a police officer with a knife in Bay Village last week.

According to Bay Village police, officers were called for a couple arguing in the area of Dover Center Road and Knickerbocker Road on Wednesday, June 22.

When they got there, the woman was in her car and the man walked out of CVS Pharmacy to speak with officers. Investigators say the man, identified as William Anderson, had a felony warrant out of Elyria and another out of the state of Mississippi.

According to reports, while officers tried to arrest him, Anderson pulled out a knife and attacked one of the officers. The officer was cut by the knife and had to be taken to the hospital.

Anderson was taken into custody, charged with felonious assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and tampering with evidence. He’s being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The injured officer was later released from the hospital and is OK, official say.