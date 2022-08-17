NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio man charged last week in a 30-year-old cold case murder in Franklin County has now been charged in an additional 26-year-old cold case murder in Licking County.

NBC4 learned that Robert Edwards, 67, has now been officially charged for the murder of Michelle Dawson-Pass, whose body was found on Nov 11, 1996, in Licking County.

On August 5, 2022, Edwards was arrested and charged with aggravated murder for the death of Alma Lake on June 3, 1991 with court filings showing he has been indicted.

Edwards raped and murdered Lake before leaving her naked body in the village of Urbancrest in southwest Franklin County, according to the court records. Records also indicated that Dawson-Pass’ body was found in a similar manner to Lake’s.

Using new technology, BCI’s forensic laboratory conducted advanced DNA analysis in these cold cases. The bureau then obtained a search warrant for Edwards’ DNA, and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said this investigative work paired with the new DNA evidence tied him to the murder.

Edwards’ Wednesday arraignment in Franklin County Common Pleas Court was waived due to his direct indictment in the Lake case. He is set to have an afternoon court hearing at 1:00 p.m.