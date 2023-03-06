COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a man Sunday who they say was trying to buy sex online in Columbiana County.

Joseph Geraci, 66, was charged with engaging in prostitution and possession of criminal tools.

Police charged Geraci after he responded to an undercover ad from the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force and set up sexual activity with a woman for $220, according to a release.

Geraci had previously been charged with solicitation in 2017.

Geraci was taken to the Columbiana County Jail to await arraignment.