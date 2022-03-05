(WJW) — If you’re thinking of buying a scratch-off ticket or two this weekend, some people in Ohio are having a lot of luck on certain games.

The Ohio Lottery released the latest information on recent winners in some of their scratch-off games.

In Richfield, a woman won $500,000 on Cashword. As of March 5, there is still one top prize remaining in that game. The woman bought her winning ticket at Best Stop on West Streetsboro Road.

In Youngstown, a woman won a $20,000 prize on a game called Cash Explosion Cashword. The $2 scratch-off was purchased at Logan Gas & Food Mart at1704 Logan Avenue. As of March 5, there are 24 top prizes still left to be won in that game.

Another $20,000 prize was won in Northeast Ohio; this time, an Akron woman spent $10 on a scratch-off game called Million Dollar Mega Multiplier. Four top prizes remain in the game. The ticket was bought at Wal-Mart on 4572 North Mega Street in North Canton