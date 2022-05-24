COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio leaders and politicians are issuing statements after over a dozen people, majority children, died after a school shooting in Texas Tuesday.

Gov. DeWine said the following in a post on Twitter:

Fran and I are heartbroken over the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. The last place we should be afraid to send our children and grandchildren is to school. School safety and law enforcement intelligence gathering are key efforts within our Ohio Department of Public Safety, and we offer any assistance to Gov. Abbott and Texas law enforcement that they may need. Fran and I will keep the victims and their families in our prayers, and we ask all Ohioans to do the same. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine

Nan Whaley, Democratic nominee for Ohio governor, released this statement on the tragedy:

Heartbreaking. My thoughts are with the victims’ families and loved ones. No one should have to live in fear of becoming victims to deadly shootings like these as we go about our lives. At school. At the grocery store. Anywhere. We need leaders who are willing to do something. Nan Whaley

Ohio Senator Rob Portman said the following:

My heart goes out to the families of the victims of this horrible tragedy in Uvalde. Our nation mourns for the innocent children, teacher, and all those affected by this senseless act of violence. We also thank the brave first responders who run toward danger in the name of protecting us all. Senator Rob Portman

Ohio GOP Senate nominee JD Vance said this in response:

Christ have mercy. Please say a prayer for these poor kids and their families. JD Vance