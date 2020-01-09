Ohio lawmakers react to War Powers Resolution and tension with Iran

WASHINGTON D.C, (WDTN) – As the U.S. Congress voted on a War Powers Resolution that could limit president trump’s decision making in Iran, Ohio lawmakers disagreed with whether that was an appropriate action or not.

Congressman Mike Turner (R-OH 10) said he believes Thursday’s vote in the House was a partisan effort.

Turner said the President needs the authority to protect American lives, meanwhile Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said some of his Republican colleagues were beginning to question if trump is being truthful.

Turner serves on the House Intelligence Committee and said he believes President Trump had enough information to make the decision to kill General Qasem Soleimani.

“The President, in reviewing the intelligence along with the committee, believed that Solemaini represented a continuing threat to the United States, being the person who is in charge of planning and orchestrating the attacks and threats to the Americans and men and women in uniform, so I think this is an inappropriate action that’s being taken by placing this on the floor today,” said Turner.

Turner said he believes every action taken has been a response to years of threats and or attacks from Iran, and also called Thursday’s War Powers Resolution as an effort by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to thwart the President’s power.

But Senator Sherrod Brown said after a confidential briefing, he didn’t see it falling strictly along party lines.

“A number of Republican Senators said afterwards, that they were really questioning the truth of what they were hearing,” said Brown.

Brown believed the War Powers Resolution would pass the House, but didn’t know if Senator Mitch McConnell would bring it to the Senate floor.

He said he just wants Trump to take a step back, listen to every side, and explain what it would mean long term.

“No tears were shed over the death of Soleimani, but I also see what’s happened,” said Brown. “The Iraqis now want us out of Iraq. The Iranians have pulled out of the nuclear agreement which was working in stopping them from moving on nuclear weapons. We want to talk to the President and make sure that the American public understands what happens when he makes a seat of the pants calculations, like he clearly did in ordering this assassination of the number two leader in another country.”