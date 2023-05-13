WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) — An Ohio man who escaped the Auglaize County Jail in Wapakoneta was back in custody Sunday.

According to the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement was looking for 30 year-old Brendan Reed. He was said to have escaped the jail on Saturday, May 13 around 12:30 p.m. and was last seen just south of the office, near the Wapakoneta Water Treatment Plant.

Authorities say he left by forcing open a locked door and fled from the the jail.

Originally, he was being held on a drug violation, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The sheriff’s office said Reed was back in custody Sunday morning after someone called law enforcement saying they saw a male wearing a yellow jumpsuit in their neighbor’s backyard.

A few minutes later, police received another phone call saying a male wearing a yellow jumpsuit was walking near the railroad tracks in St. Marys. Authorities got to the scene, found Reed and took him back into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

“This is a perfect example of neighbors looking out for neighbors, calling immediately to notify law enforcement and ‘See Something, Say Something,'” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.