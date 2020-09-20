Ohio hoping to recruit veterans to work the polls this November

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has launched a new campaign to hire more poll workers by recruiting veterans.

Secretary LaRose is calling the campaign “Second Call to Duty”. Right now many Ohio county boards of elections are short poll workers. The Secretary of State’s office will partner with veterans’ groups in Ohio to get veterans to serve at polling locations.

Some veterans say it’s their duty to not just vote, but to ensure others can also vote on November 3rd.

Roger Friend is the state commander of the Ohio American Legion. He says, “If you think of it when we raised our hand to join the military you know we took an oath and that oath is always there, it never goes away so we’re dedicated to that point where we actually want to help and want to be a part of that.”