Ohio holds virtual Spirit Week for lighthearted fun

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine took to Twitter Sunday, April 26, to announce the states plans to host a virtual Spirit Week.
This is a part of Ohio’s #InThisTogetherOhio campaign, so DeWine asks that pictures of Ohioans participating be tagged #SpiritWeekOhio or #InThisTogetherOhio.
The weeks festivities from April 27 to May 1 look like this:
- Pajama Day
- Garden Day
- Salute Your Hero
- Spirit Day
- Pizza Day
