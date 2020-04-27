Ohio holds virtual Spirit Week for lighthearted fun

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine took to Twitter Sunday, April 26, to announce the states plans to host a virtual Spirit Week.

This is a part of Ohio’s #InThisTogetherOhio campaign, so DeWine asks that pictures of Ohioans participating be tagged #SpiritWeekOhio or #InThisTogetherOhio.

The weeks festivities from April 27 to May 1 look like this:

Pajama Day Garden Day Salute Your Hero Spirit Day Pizza Day