Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 90 active closings. Click for more details.

Ohio holds virtual Spirit Week for lighthearted fun

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy Andy Chow, Ohio Statehouse News)


COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine took to Twitter Sunday, April 26, to announce the states plans to host a virtual Spirit Week.

This is a part of Ohio’s #InThisTogetherOhio campaign, so DeWine asks that pictures of Ohioans participating be tagged #SpiritWeekOhio or #InThisTogetherOhio.

The weeks festivities from April 27 to May 1 look like this:

  1. Pajama Day
  2. Garden Day
  3. Salute Your Hero
  4. Spirit Day
  5. Pizza Day
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS