DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Gubernatorial Democratic Candidate Connie Pillich announced Thursday Marion Mayor Scott Schertzer as her Lieutenant Governor running mate.

The 51-year-old Schertzer has been mayor of Marion since 2008 and is current president of the Ohio Municipal League.

Pillich said Schertzer’s voice is important to her ticket because he has made tough choices under pressure as local communities have been left behind.