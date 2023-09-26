DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — In exactly six weeks, Ohioans will head to the polls to decide the fate of a constitutional amendment that has stirred up months of controversy.

Issue One is about reproductive rights. The amendment would give every Ohioan the right to make their own decisions about things like abortion and contraception. It would also provide legal protections for those who do get an abortion.

Ohio Democratic Party Chair, Liz Walters, said the party is staying focused on outreach.

“This summer has been really, I think, inspiring for us. We’ve engaged hundreds and thousands of volunteers who are talking to their friends, family, and neighbors about why voting yes on Issue One this November is the right thing to do for Ohio, women and girls,” Walters explained.

Ohio’s Republican Party has been against this amendment from the start, calling it another example of special interests trying to bypass the state legislature. GOP Chair Alex Triantafilou said the party will continue to fight this.

“We find these special interest groups, whether it’s big marijuana interests or the extremist abortion lobby, all of them just coming to Ohio and wanting to put things on the ballot. That’s posed the challenge for us,” Triantafilou said.

As we get closer to election day, the Republican Party is focusing on getting people to vote early.

“Make sure that they understand that voting early is very safe here in Ohio. And there are many benefits to voting early on, including just being more educated as a voter with the ability to have your ballot early and to make good decisions,” Triantafilou said.

Democrats plan to keep knocking on doors and reaching out to voters ahead of November.

“We know that when our activists and volunteers or members of their community take the time to talk to friends and neighbors about voting, people show up more. They feel better informed about casting their vote in November,” Walters said.

Also on the ballot is the legalization of marijuana initiative. It would allow Ohioans 21 and older to possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana.