LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – For at least the second time recently, workers at the Goodwill in Liberty spotted something unusual among their donations.

A worker called police on Tuesday after finding an RG-14 six-shot revolver while sorting the items that had been donated within the past two to three weeks. The gun was unloaded but with it was a small quantity of ammunition and several shells, according to a police report.

Police checked the weapon and determined that it wasn’t stolen. Officers then took both the firearms and ammunition.

Earlier this year, workers at the same charity on Belmont Avenue also reported finding a gun in the donation bin. That firearm had no make, model or serial number.