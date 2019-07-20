Ohio fourth in nation for human trafficking cases, new federal rules aimed at reducing number

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio has the fourth highest number of cases of human trafficking in the nation with 219 cases reported in 2018.

President Trump signed the “No Human Trafficking on Our Roads Act” in 2018. As a result the U.S. Department of transportation took action this week, creating new rules within the act. This new action targets drivers of Commercial Motor Vehicles (CMVs), and prevents them from ever operating a CMV again if they are convicted of human trafficking with a CMV.

This comes after an advisory committee with the U.S. Department of Transportation recommended best practices to combat human trafficking in July.

In Dayton, the YWCA says they work with victims of human trafficking almost daily and see an alarming trend within the commercial transportation industry.

“When you see a high amount of people and goods being moved, oftentimes you can do that under the radar, so that is where traffickers come in. They utilize this frequency of movement and travel to disguise the more nefarious activities they might be engaging in,” explained Caitln Bentley a sexual assault program manager with the YWCA Dayton.

To report human trafficking activity, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline by dialing toll-free 1-888-373-7888 or by sending a text to 233733.

To access the Federal Register Notice, click here.



To learn more about the U.S. Department of Transportation’s efforts to combat human trafficking, click here.