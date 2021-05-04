Ohio food company recalls nearly 4K pounds of beef pasta products

JACKSON, OH (WOWK) – Bellisio Foods, Inc., a Jackson, Ohio food company, is recalling around 3,927 pounds of not-ready-to-eat spaghetti with meat sauce product due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the product contains soy, a known allergen, not declared on the product label.

The frozen spaghetti with meat sauce items was produced on April 22.

The product being recalled is the Michelina’s Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, contained in an 8.5-oz paperboard tray with lid packages with lot code J1112N8, “BEST BY 22APR2022” and a UPC code of “7 17854 10503 9” on the bottom label.

(Courtesy: United States Department of Agriculture)

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 18297” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was reportedly discovered when the company determined soy-containing ingredients may have comingled with the recalled product that does not contain soy, officials say.

At this time, the USDA says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.