Ohio emergency responders driving 16 hours ahead of Hurricane Dorian to deliver aid

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Task Force 1 is on their way to Florida to help people during Hurricane Dorian. But their first challenge is getting there.

“Traffic and the holiday weekend is going to impact us a little bit. We’re going to do our best to get down there as soon as we can,” said Adam Landis, rescue specialist with the Ohio Task Force 1.

Dozens of members of the task force began their 16 hour drive to Miami friday night. They were activated around 1 p.m. and hit the roads around 7 p.m. In a matter of hours, the 85 member team of emergency specialists mobilized, packed and headed out.

“We mentally prepare through years of training, everybody here has been doing this for a long long time. Everybody is very skilled at what they do,” said Landis..

A search and rescue team with K-9s, a logistics team, medics and hazmat specialists all pack at least 72 hours worth of supplies to get them through the storm.

“We bring enough so were self-sustained, self-sufficient to be able to go to work. We don’t want to innundate that problem amongst a community that’s already been impacted by the storms,” explained Landis.

Experts are saying the storm could bring life threatening winds and floods that are comparable to other devastating hurricanes like Harvey and Matthew.

The storm is expected to make landfall late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. The team is expected to reach their destination Saturday morning.