Ohio elections chief pushes for changes before fall vote

News

by: Julie Carr Smyth and The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, right, overseeing the Election Night Reporting Center in Columbus, Ohio, watches early returns in the Ohio primary election from the Election Night Command Center, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose says Ohio needs to take the application process for mail-in ballots online, agree to pay postage on return applications and ballots and make other voting-law changes to assure the presidential election runs smoothly in November.

He told The Associated Press on Tuesday he’s begun lobbying lawmakers on the need to act quickly.

Other changes LaRose proposes would shift the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot to a full week before the election rather than the Saturday before, and bolster financial support to counties for equipment and added staff.

Ohio’s primary is delayed because of the coronavirus.

