Ohio elections chief pushes for changes before fall vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose says Ohio needs to take the application process for mail-in ballots online, agree to pay postage on return applications and ballots and make other voting-law changes to assure the presidential election runs smoothly in November.
He told The Associated Press on Tuesday he’s begun lobbying lawmakers on the need to act quickly.
Other changes LaRose proposes would shift the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot to a full week before the election rather than the Saturday before, and bolster financial support to counties for equipment and added staff.
Ohio’s primary is delayed because of the coronavirus.
