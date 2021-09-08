Ohio educational leaders push mask mandate, opposing side reacts

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As Delta cases rise across the US and here in Ohio, the mask debate in schools continues to heat up.

Currently, Governor DeWine isn’t requiring masks across the state, leaving it up to school district leaders to make those decisions. Now, many educational leaders are pleading with districts to tighten up their mask policies.

“We want our students in the classrooms, and the way that we can have that is people who are willing to get vaccinated get vaccinated, and everyone wearing a mask,” said Ohio Federation of Teachers President Melissa Cropper.

On the other side of the argument, many parents believe that forcing masks in the classroom isn’t the move. “We are not opposed in masking in school. The thing that we are opposed to is the mandating of masking,” said Cindi Greene.

Greene has two children in the Beavercreek School district, where masks are currently mandated, and feels that mask mandates limit certain children’s education. “Some of those children that are actually not developing as they should in their education, and moving forward as much as other kids in the past because of their inability to communicate effectively,” said Greene.

The Ohio Education Association President Scott DiMauro argues wearing a mask shouldn’t be just about one person. “This is a decision that effects every single person in the classroom, every single person in the school, every single person in the community,” said DiMauro.

However, Greene remains hopeful people listen to parents who might have concerns, and says she’s had many productive conversations with people who have opposing opinions on masks.

“As a parent it makes you feel helpless. I know it makes me feel helpless. It doesn’t help me to have to explain to my kids why I’m not able to make the decision for them, their school is making it,” said Greene.