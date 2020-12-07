Ohio Education Association calls for virtual learning until Jan. 11

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Education Association has released a four step plan for starting school again safely for the spring semester. The plan recommends suspending all in-person instruction until Jan. 11 to allow for a 14-day quarantine period after Christmas.

“Districts are struggling to stay open because of teacher shortages, bus driver shortages, substitute teacher shortages, because we have so many people that have tested positive or are quarantining right now because of direct exposure to the virus,” Scott DiMauro, President of The Ohio Education Association.

The association is calling on the governor and Ohio Department of Health to re-prioritize education and increase funding to deal with the virus.

If a statewide mandate is not issued, the OEA urges every local school district to take action by its own authority to suspend all in-person instruction until Jan. 11 and get a sign-off plan from their local board of health certifying that they comply with the CDC’s safety requirements.

“We just want to see a more consistent following of those recommendations so really they function as mandates,” DiMauro said.