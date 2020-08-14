Ohio doctors will have to differentiate between West Nile, COVID-19 fevers

It's important to take the necessary precautions before walking into a tick's hunting grounds

(WKBN) – It’s tick season and doctors are reminding people to prevent getting them on yourself and your pets. But they aren’t the only insect we need to be wary of – another blood-feeding insect you should watch out for is mosquitoes.

Animals and people usually run into ticks in grassy and wooded areas. This is why it’s important that you take the necessary precautions before walking into a tick’s hunting grounds.

“They usually will bite in areas that are warm and moist. So armpits, the groin area and your scalp. So those are the key areas. So you will see a tick, it’s not tiny,” Dr. Fareedah Goodwin-Capers of Mercy Health Family Medicine said.

“If you’re going into a wooded area or where ticks may be, to wear long clothes,” Dr. Dee Banks said, an infectious disease specialist.

Mosquitos prefer areas where there’s water – ponds, lakes, streams and even the water that may be standing in a flower pot .

Dr. Banks said it’s starting to transition into the West Nile Virus season, She said there haven’t been any reported cases in Ohio yet. She said with COVID-19 so prevalent, people are concerned when they get fevers.

Now, Dr. Banks said doctors are going to have to differentiate one disease from another.

At one veterinarian’s office in Youngstown, they’ve seen six cases of Lyme disease in dogs over the past two months, which is carried by ticks.

“There are three basic types of diseases that we see in ticks,” Veterinarian Dr. Donald K. Allen said. “There’s Lyme disease, which everyone’s heard of, there’s anaplasmosis, which is another bad tick disease, and there’s ehrlichiosis.”

Dr. Allen said it takes ticks 24 hours to transmit a disease, which is why he recommends his patients buy flea and tick repellent products for their dogs.

“It’s a big problem and we here in Youngstown, Boardman, Mill Creek Park — man, the ticks are everywhere. Go to [Pennsylvania], the ticks are everywhere,” Allen said.

For the latest information on ticks and mosquitos in Ohio, visit the Ohio Department of Health website.