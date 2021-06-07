Ohio Department of Health debunks several vaccine myths

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– The Ohio Department of Health debunked several vaccine myths Monday particularly aimed at infertility and the vaccine itself. According to state health leaders, a COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t contain a microchip or will not give you the virus. Additionally, it doesn’t change your DNA or will harm a pregnancy.

These are just some of the many myths health leaders addressed but say they could be what’s contributing to vaccine hesitancy and to over half of the state remaining unvaccinated.

“The bad stuff is spreading like wildfire, what I don’t understand is why there’s not a real fear of a disease that can kill you,” said Ohio State Medical Association President & Gynecologist Dr. Lisa Egbert.

According to health leaders, the idea that survivors of COVID-19 don’t need to get vaccinated because they have antibodies is false.

“With natural infection, after a period of time some people can go on and get sick a second time with COVID-19 and we simply don’t see that with vaccination,” said Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.

Among the top myths, pregnant mothers or future moms were concerned about their fertility. However, it may be more dangerous for them to not get vaccinated.

“What it will do is protect you from COVID-19 during pregnancy which is very scary,” said Dr. Egbert. “There is a significant increase in morbidity and mortality to mom and baby if the mom was to contract the virus.”

Additionally, illnesses are what may affect a man’s fertility, not the vaccine.

“What we do know is certain viruses, illness like COVID-19, the flu, or smoking can affect the sperm DNA fragmentation which can impair fertility, but not the vaccine,” said Cleveland Clinic’s Urologist specializing in Men’s Fertility Dr. Neel Parekh.

At the end of the day, if you still have questions, ODH encourages you to reach out to your doctor to ask questions and not rely on social media.