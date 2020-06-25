Ohio coronavirus emergency supplemental funding

SIDNEY, Ohio (Sidney Daily News) —Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced local law enforcement agencies, probation and parole offices, local courts, victim service providers, and adult, juvenile, and community corrections agencies have been awarded $2 million to support the fight against COVID-19.

A total of 65 criminal justice agencies qualified for grants during the first round of Ohio’s Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding grant program. Local agencies receiving funding include:

• New Bremen Police Department, $1,833.25

• Sidney Police Department, remote working, $5,010

• Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, coronavirus emergency, $59,702.11

“This funding will help local authorities adapt to the need for protective gear, social distancing, and rigorous cleaning schedules during this era of COVID-19,” said Governor DeWine.

The local criminal justice agencies will receive grants to help them purchase cleaning supplies, Personal Protective Equipment, medical supplies, including thermometers, and/or technology for teleworking or electronic monitoring.

DeWine announced the availability of the grant funding on April 29. The funding will be administered by the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS), a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, as part of the CARES Act to support agencies in taking measures to help prevent the spread of, prepare for, and respond to the spread of COVID-19.

This funding announcement only includes applications submitted to OCJS by May 8. Additional awards will be announced in the near future.

OCJS is still accepting applications on a continual basis while funding is available, and there is no cap.