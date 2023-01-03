(NBC) — “America’s Got Talent” has begun its winter run, with “AGT: All Stars” and this season promises to be even more global than ever before.

“I’m gonna tell you right now, this is ‘The World’s Got Talent,’” said “AGT” host Terry Crews.

“AGT All Stars” has pulled together past winners and fan favorites from the U.S. edition of the show.

“I was very surprised about how emotional I got because I’ve only been hosting this thing for about four years,” added Crews.

Those U.S. acts are competing against performers from more than 70 countries with their own editions of “Got Talent.”

“I feel like here is the melting pot, everyone coming together, again showing their acts,” said judge Heidi Klum. “And it’s been the most incredible experience.”

Even if it did not necessarily start that way.

“The first day, I thought was terrible, so I thought we’ve made a huge mistake, and then the following days, thank God, it got better and better and better,” said judge and show creator Simon Cowell.

Although there was the question of how well some of the international acts would translate stateside.

“I’ve got to admit, there were certain acts that didn’t work here and other acts, in reverse, I think did better in America than they did on the British show,” said Cowell.

Then again, not all the acts were impressed by all the judges.

“Here in America, I’m very special,” said Howie Mandel. “I’m really, really important.”

The winner will make an even bigger impression.

“It really is the best of the best,” said Klum. “If you love ‘Got Talent,’ I feel like you’ll love ‘All Stars'” even more.

Also appearing on the show’s premiere is Toledo, Ohio native, Calysta Bevier, who, at the age of 16, received Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer.

During her Season 11 audition in 2016, Bevier explained to the judges that she was a cancer survivor, before launching into Rachel Platten’s “Fight Song.” Now at 23, Bevier has returned to the series with her original song, “Head Held High.”

Watch “AGT: All Stars” at 8 p.m. Tuesday, followed by the winter premiere of “New Amsterdam” at 10 p.m.

‘AGT: All Stars’ Contestants

The 60 acts performing:

AIDAN BRYANT  AGT S16 AERIALIST  
AIDAN MCCANN  BRITAN’S GOT TALENT 2020  MAGICIAN  
ALAN SILVA  AGT S15  AERIALIST  
ANA MARIA MĂRGEAN  ROMANIA’S GOT TALENT WINNER 2021  VENTRILOQUIST  
ANEESHWAR KUNCHALA  BRITAN’S GOT TALENT 2022  POET  
ARCHIE WILLIAMS  AGT S15  SINGER  
AVERY DIXON  AGT S17   MUSICIAN  
AXEL BLAKE  BRITAN’S GOT TALENT WINNER 2022  COMEDIAN   
BELLO SISTERS  AGT S15  HAND BALANCING  
BERYWAM  AGT S14  A CAPELLA GROUP  
BIR KHALSA  AGT S14  EXTREME VARIETY  
BRANDON LEAKE  AGT S15 WINNER  POET  
BRETT LOUDERMILK  AGT S15  EXTREME VARIETY  
CALY BEVIER  AGT S11  SINGER  
CAPTAIN RUIN  AUSTRALIA’S GOT TALENT 2019  EXTREME VARIETY  
CRISTINA RAE  AGT S15  SINGER  
DANCE TOWN FAMILY  AGT S15  DANCE  
DANELIYA TULESHOVA  AGT S15  SINGER  
DARIUS MABDA  ROMANIA’S GOT TALENT WINNER 2022  DANCE  
DETROIT YOUTH CHOIR  AGT S14  CHOIR  
DIVYANSH & MANURAJ  INDIA’S GOT TALENT WINNER 2022  MUSIC ACT  
DUSTIN TAVELLA  AGT S16 WINNER  MAGICIAN  
DUSTIN’S DOJO  AGT S9  VARIETY  
EMIL & DARIEL  AGT S9  MUSIC ACT  
ERIC CHIEN  ASIA’S GOT TALENT WINNER 2019 / AGT S14  MAGICIAN  
FLAU’JAE  AGT S13  RAPPER  
HUMAN FOUNTAINS  AGT S13  VARIETY  
JACKIE FABULOUS  AGT S14  COMEDIAN   
JAMIE LEAHEY  BRITAN’S GOT TALENT 2022  VENTRILOQUIST  
JASPER CHERRY   BRITAN’S GOT TALENT 2021  MAGICIAN  
JEANICK FOURNIER  CANADA’S GOT TALENT WINNER 2022  SINGER  
JIMMIE HERROD  AGT S16  SINGER  
JOSH BLUE  AGT S16  COMEDIAN   
KEIICHI IWASAKI  BRITAN’S GOT TALENT 2022  MAGICIAN  
KEREN MONTERO  DOMINICANA’S GOT TALENT WINNER 2021  SINGER  
KODI LEE  AGT S14 WINNER  SINGER  
LIGHT BALANCE KIDS  AGT S14  DANCE  
LIOZ  AUSTRALIA’S GOT TALENT 2020 /AGT S10  MAGICIAN  
LUKAS & FALCO   DAS SUPERTALENT (GERMANY) WINNER / AGT S14  ANIMAL ACT  
MALEVO  AGT S11   DANCE  
MANDY HARVEY  AGT S12 SINGER  
MERVANT VERA  AGT S17  MAGICIAN  
MIKE E WINFIELD  AGT S17  COMEDIAN   
MINI DROIDS  BELGIUM’S GOT TALENT WINNER 2021  DANCE  
NDLOVU YOUTH CHOIR  AGT S14  CHOIR  
PETER ANTONIOU  AGT S16  MENTALIST  
PETER ROSALITA  AGT S16  SINGER  
POWER DUO  PHILIPPINE’S GOT TALENT WINNER 2016  AERIALISTS  
ROBERT FINLEY  AGT S14  SINGER  
SACRED RIANA  ASIAS GOT TALENT WINNER / AGT S13  MAGICIAN  
SARA JAMES  AGT S17  SINGER  
SETHWARD  AGT S15-17  VARIETY  
TERRY FATOR  AGT S2 WINNER  VENTRILOQUIST  
TOM BALL  BRITAN’S GOT TALENT 2022  SINGER  
TONE THE CHIEF  AGT S8  SINGER  
VITORIA BUENO  DAS SUPERTALENT (GERMANY) 2021  BALLERINA  
VIVIANNA ROSSI  AGT S17  AERIALIST  
VOICES OF HOPE CHILDREN’S CHOIR  AGT S13  CHOIR  
WORLD TAEKWONDO  AGT S16  VARIETY  
YUMBO DUMP  ASIA’S GOT TALENT / AGT S13  VARIETY  